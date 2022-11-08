Powerball frenzy brings over $42M to K-12 education in VA

(WDBJ) - There were plenty more big winners Tuesday than just the holder of the $2.04B ticket in the Powerball madness.

The Virginia Lottery says during the 41 drawings for the jackpot from August through Tuesday, sales of tickets in Virginia accumulated an estimated $42.3 million in profit. These funds are required by law to go to state education for grades K-12.

Over 303,000 tickets bought in the Commonwealth won between $4 and $100,000 each. There were three tickets that brought $50,000 and another for $100,000.

“The $100,000 winning ticket was bought at Smile Gas, 5201 South Amherst Highway in Madison Heights.

The three $50,000 winning tickets were bought at:

Publix, 4660 Monticello Avenue in Williamsburg,

7-Eleven, 2712 North Armistead in Hampton,

Go-Mart, 950 East Main Street in Wytheville.”

Through Fiscal Year 2022, the Virginia Lottery has raised over $779M for K-12 education, around 10 percent of the state’s total K-12 budget.

The new jackpot is now $20M for Wednesday’s drawing.

