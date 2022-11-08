Roanoke residents try their luck for Powerball $1.9 million jackpot

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Lottery’s Powerball jackpot has grown to $1.9 billion, the highest in its history.

“People are buying like crazy. Last week I sold more than $8,000 on just only Powerball. So people keep buying, keep buying,” said Gaurang Chaudhari, who works at the One Stop Market on Williamson Road.

It’s clear as the jackpot has continued to rise the last week, people have been getting out to try their luck at finding the winning ticket.

“I looked at the board today on my way to work, I look at it every morning on my way to work and now its 1.9 and that’s awesome,” said Kaye Hairson, a Roanoke resident.

“Everybody keeps asking if I’ve bought my ticket yet, so I think it’s my turn to buy a ticket,” said Ashley Tosh, a Roanoke resident.

“I used to play pick three all the time and I can’t seem to win so I had stopped for awhile, so when I heard about the big pot, I said let me try that,” said Anthony McMillian, a Roanoke resident.

Most ticket-buyers have already thought about what they will do if they win.

“I would naturally pay some bills, probably buy a new home and a car and do some other things that I’ve never done before,” said Hairston.

“I would definitely try and buy a big building for these homeless people, I’ve always thought of that. Because there are a lot and to me it’s too much and that’s what I’d like to do,” said McMillian.

Hopes were high for everyone as they awaited the 11 p.m. drawing.

“I’m hoping to hit,” said McMillian.

“I’m getting ready to play my two lucky tickets right now and wake in the morning as a $1.9 billion winner,” said Hairston.

Speaking of the historic Powerball jackpot, Virginia Lottery’s update at 5:15 p.m. Monday said more than $6 million had already been spent on tickets.

“We’ve never seen a jackpot like that before anywhere. So in a way, we are in uncharted territory and that’s really exciting to see a jackpot like this and the excitement that comes with it,” said John Hagerty, spokesperson for Virginia Lottery.

As always, if there is a winner Monday, they can decide if they get the full money annually over 30 years or a one time cash payment of almost $930 million.

Hagerty said if there is no winner on Monday, they are estimating Wednesday’s payout to be around $2.3 billion, which will once again be a world record jackpot.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.