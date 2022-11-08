Tackfully Teamed Riding Academy uses horse therapy to help those with special needs

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Tackfully Teamed Riding Academy is giving a new ability to those with disabilities.

Adults and children are able to strengthen motor skills, muscles, and communication, while also learning how to ride a horse.

Lori Pugh started riding four years ago and has seen cognitive and social improvements.

“It’s taught her new things,” said Janet Pugh, Lori Pugh’s mother. “She didn’t want to touch the horse when she first came here and then, on the second visit she started brushing the horse. Now, she really does not have any fear of the horse.”

“She would say one word sentences like, ‘hi,’ but now she can actually form a complete sentence and she likes to talk to other people,” said Alanna Olvera-Galvan, direct support professional. “Before, she wasn’t that social. Now, she’s more open and social, as well.”

Pugh is partially blind and has an intellectual disability, but she is now able to ride a horse – something no one else in her family knows how to do.

“One of the best things about it is, it’s normalizing,” explained Susan Warren, director of Tackfully Teamed. “If you’ve got siblings who are playing soccer and they’re cheering or playing football, their sister is here riding horses.”

“It’s her own thing. She has something that nobody else in her family or friends does, and that makes a world of difference,” added Pugh.

The instructors just started a new balancing program to strengthen the riders’ cores as a lot of strength was lost during the pandemic.

“Some of them that had COVID haven’t been able to get it back. A couple of them have a little bit of trouble breathing still, even though it’s been almost a year since they had COVID. A number of riders have gained weight they’re trying to get off during COVID,” said Warren.

The phone number to call to volunteer or join the riding waitlist can be found on the Tackfully Teamed Facebook Page.

