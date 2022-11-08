Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Tackfully Teamed Riding Academy uses horse therapy to help those with special needs

Tackfully Teamed Riding Academy
Tackfully Teamed Riding Academy(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Tackfully Teamed Riding Academy is giving a new ability to those with disabilities.

Adults and children are able to strengthen motor skills, muscles, and communication, while also learning how to ride a horse.

Lori Pugh started riding four years ago and has seen cognitive and social improvements.

“It’s taught her new things,” said Janet Pugh, Lori Pugh’s mother. “She didn’t want to touch the horse when she first came here and then, on the second visit she started brushing the horse. Now, she really does not have any fear of the horse.”

“She would say one word sentences like, ‘hi,’ but now she can actually form a complete sentence and she likes to talk to other people,” said Alanna Olvera-Galvan, direct support professional. “Before, she wasn’t that social. Now, she’s more open and social, as well.”

Pugh is partially blind and has an intellectual disability, but she is now able to ride a horse – something no one else in her family knows how to do.

“One of the best things about it is, it’s normalizing,” explained Susan Warren, director of Tackfully Teamed. “If you’ve got siblings who are playing soccer and they’re cheering or playing football, their sister is here riding horses.”

“It’s her own thing. She has something that nobody else in her family or friends does, and that makes a world of difference,” added Pugh.

The instructors just started a new balancing program to strengthen the riders’ cores as a lot of strength was lost during the pandemic.

“Some of them that had COVID haven’t been able to get it back. A couple of them have a little bit of trouble breathing still, even though it’s been almost a year since they had COVID. A number of riders have gained weight they’re trying to get off during COVID,” said Warren.

The phone number to call to volunteer or join the riding waitlist can be found on the Tackfully Teamed Facebook Page.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wildcat's Revenge will be a new hybrid roller coaster coming to Hersheypark.
New hybrid roller coaster to debut with ‘world’s largest underflip’
Million-dollar Powerball ticket bought in Fairfax County; almost 200k winners bought in VA
FILE - Coy Gibbs, right, presents the Hall of Fame ring to his father, NASCAR Hall of Fame...
JGR co-owner Coy Gibbs, 49, dies hours after son wins title
VDOT & Virginia State Police explore speed camera enforcement for I-81 work zones
Troutville man identified as victim of Botetourt County crash

Latest News

Roanoke Groups On Opioid Crisis Solutions
generic health
LewisGale Montgomery celebrating expansion of women’s center
Therapeutic Henry Co. Horseback Riding
Advocates are concerned about the rise in fentanyl
Community organizations continue to look for solutions for Roanoke’s ongoing opioid crisis