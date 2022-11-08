Make delicious mocktails this holiday season

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The holidays are right around the corner and although we traditionally think of cocktails as a way to celebrate the holidays, some of us are abstaining or taking a break from drinking alcoholic beverages. Becky Ellis, a wine and food writer, joins us on Here @ Home to share her mocktail recipes, tips and tricks, because they taste so good you might forget they do not contain alcohol, or you may want to add some spirits to make a new favorite cocktail.

Becky shows us how to make an orange peel twist - and her trick is to wrap it around a chopstick and plunge into ice, so it will stay twisted. Blood orange wheels are the perfect winter cocktail garnish because they are in season this time of year.

There are several non-alcoholic pre-made mocktails available locally. If you like a Negroni cocktail, you will enjoy the Curious Elixer Number 1 – available at Ladles and Linens Kitchen Shoppe.

Here are two delicious recipes you can easily make for your family and friends! For more on Becky’s blog or find her on Instagram: biscuitsandbubbly.com

Instagram: biscuits.n.bubbly

Mock Cosmopolitan

Makes one cocktail.

Chill martini glass in freezer.

2 teaspoons seedless raspberry jam

¾ ounce fresh lime juice

¾ ounce Sprite

¾ ounce fresh orange juice

¾ ounce cranberry juice

½ ounce simple syrup

Ice

Garnish: Orange peel twist or ½ blood orange wheel

Place raspberry jam and lime juice in a cocktail shaker. Stir to dissolve jam. Add Sprite, orange juice, cranberry juice, simple syrup and ice. Cover shaker and shake vigorously. Strain into chilled martini glass. Garnish with orange peel twist or ½ blood orange wheel.

Elderflower Lemonade Mocktail

Makes one mocktail.

Chill champagne flute in freezer.

4 ounces chilled Belvoir Farm Elderflower and Rose Sparkling Lemonade

2 ounces chilled Orangina

Garnish: ½ blood orange wheel

Place Orangina in chilled champagne flute. Top with chilled elderflower and rose sparkling lemonade. . Gently stir with a long-handled spoon. Garnish with ½ blood orange wheel.

