VA Poultry Federation: Buying Thanksgiving turkeys early is better

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:38 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Experts say there is a turkey shortage, but it may not impact your Thanksgiving feast.

The Virginia Poultry Federation said planning begins early for the influx of Americans consuming turkey during the holiday season.

Experts say there is no need to rush out to the grocery stores but they do recommend buying Thanksgiving turkeys early.

”There’s no quality difference in a frozen versus a fresh turkey,” Hobey Bauhan, president of the Virginia Poultry Federation said. “The fresh turkeys for Thanksgiving have not really hit the grocery stores yet they should be in the grocery stores toward the end of this week.”

Bauhan said to find out just how much you need and only buy that amount to help the strain and shortage of the turkey industry.

”It is important that consumers figure out what they need in advance and scope it out, talk to your grocer or go ahead and buy the frozen turkey now,” Bauhan said.

Bauhan said nearly 90% of Americans have turkey on the table for Thanksgiving meals.

He said it’s great for local farmers who grew the poultry to see people in the area enjoying it.

