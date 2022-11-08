Virginia’s teacher shortage growing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new report suggests more teachers are leaving than entering the workforce. Now, many school divisions are relying on provisionally licensed teachers to fill the gaps.

The Pandemic Impact on Public K-12 Education report shows the teacher shortage in Virginia is growing, and the impact on students is getting worse.

“Kids need teachers more than ever,” Justion Brown with the Joint Legislative Audit Review Commission said.

According to that commission, more teaches are leaving than completing teacher’s licenses.

Brown says surveys show teachers are concerned with coming back because of students’ behavior following the coronavirus pandemic.

“Once they came back, a lot of the kinds of norms that they were required to develop when they were in the classroom in terms of just behaving properly and interacting with each other properly, being respectful of each other, being respectful of school staff and teachers well out of that and diminished,” Brown said.

JLARC recommends instructional systems that puts two adults in the classroom, bonuses, and financial assistance to help teachers become fully licensed.

“All those things together really means that kind of need a top to bottom push to do all we can to support teachers and make sure that that classroom environment for every kid is as good as it can be,” Brown said.

