Authorities still searching for person who stole red kettle from The Salvation Army

Red kettle stolen from Salvation Army
Red kettle stolen from Salvation Army(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Authorities are still searching for the person who stole a red kettle from The Salvation Army on Monday.

Police say it happened outside the Belk Department store at the Danville Mall.

They say the suspect knocked the kettle stand down and ran off with the kettle. Despite the lock on the kettle, they say the suspect broke it open as it was found empty just up the road.

Lieutenant Antonio Hodges with the Danville Salvation Army says this is the first time an incident like this has happened in Danville.

“We help individuals of all types from any background without any discrimination,” said Hodges. “We’re here to serve in any capacity. So, it’s very unfortunate. If that gentleman needed anything, whether it’s food or help with shelter or help with anything, we would’ve opened our arms and gladly accepted and helped him.”

Despite this, The Salvation Army says they won’t stop to make sure those in Danville have a good holiday.

