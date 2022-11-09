Candidates issue statements as election results develop

(WDBJ) - As the midterm numbers roll in, multiple candidates have issued statements regarding the results:

Ben Cline (R), Winner of US Congress District 6

“I am grateful to the voters of Virginia’s Sixth District, who have asked me to continue fighting for the values of the Shenandoah and Roanoke Valleys as their representative in Congress. I want to thank the many volunteers who made calls, knocked doors, and worked polling locations for my campaign.

I am eager to tackle the challenges facing our nation in a new Republican majority and address the many failings of the Biden Administration. Americans voted for a change today because as they’ve felt the pain of high energy costs and the uncertainty of rising crime, Washington has provided few solutions. A Republican majority will put legislation on the President’s desk to rein in Democrat’s inflation-fueling spending, shut off the supply of fentanyl that is poisoning this country by securing our open southern border, and provide much needed relief at the gas pump by restoring America’s energy independence. I look forward to getting back to work for the people of Virginia’s Sixth District.”

Stephanie Reed (R), Winner of one of three at-large Lynchburg City Council seats:

“I am incredibly humbled and honored that the citizens of Lynchburg have placed their trust in me to represent them on Lynchburg City Council. It’s been a long road leading up to this moment, and I cannot be more proud of the campaign we have run.”

“I am so thankful for my wonderful team and the countless volunteers, generous donors, and friends who came alongside our campaign and made this victory possible. Most importantly, I am incredibly grateful for my family, who have been there at every step of the way over the last seven months of the campaign and this entire journey.”

“Our campaign message was focused on addressing the real issues that face our city today: rising crime, quality of education, and affordability for all city residents. It was this simple message that resonated with citizens across Lynchburg. Come January, I’m ready to go to work for every citizen in our beloved city. I look forward to working with my new colleagues at City Hall to tackle the challenges that we are facing so we can deliver a brighter future for all of Lynchburg.”

Josh Throneburg (D), Nominee for Congress in the Fifth Congressional District concedes to Bob Good (R)

“I’ve looked at the numbers and it appears that tonight, we’ve come up short. It has been a long, hard-fought race, but I have just called Bob Good and congratulated him on his election to a second term in office. I’m so grateful to the people who supported me through this campaign—the tireless volunteers, the local committees, the grassroots donors who helped us do everything from gassing up our cars to putting commercials up on television. I’m grateful to my staff and to Eleanor, my campaign manager. But most of all, I’m grateful to my family: Minhee, Lucy and Agnes are the reasons I got into this race, and when I wake up tomorrow, they’ll be the reason that I continue the fight to build a better world. And to be clear: despite this loss, I remain dedicated to serving the people of Virginia. The challenges that we face, as a district, a nation and a planet, remain stark, and my commitment to addressing those challenges remains firm. I will not forget the many residents of the Fifth District I met during this race: the good, hardworking people who simply want a better, fairer, more just world for their families and their communities. I will pray for Bob Good, and pray that he can rise to the challenge of being a representative who helps those people build the world they seek.”

