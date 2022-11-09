Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

CDC investigating listeria outbreak possibly linked to meats, cheeses sold at deli counters

FILE: The CDC is investigating a listeria outbreak possibly connected to deli meats and cheeses...
FILE: The CDC is investigating a listeria outbreak possibly connected to deli meats and cheeses sold at deli counters.(CDC / Dr. Balasubr Swaminathan; Peggy Hayes)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a listeria outbreak possibly connected to deli meats and cheese sold at deli counters in several states.

Sixteen cases have been reported since April 2021, according to the CDC. Of those, one person died and 13 were hospitalized.

Cases have been reported in California, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York.

While the CDC believes the cases are likely linked to deli meats and cheeses sold at deli counters, their investigators are still working to identify any specific products that may be contaminated.

The CDC said it is difficult to identify a singular source of the outbreak because of listeria can spread easily in a deli environment and persist on equipment for a long time.

There are no active recalls related to the outbreak investigation.

The CDC is warning people at high risk of severe listeria illness, such as pregnant people and people over the age of 65, to take precautions. They advise people at high risk not to eat meats or cheeses from a deli counter, clean out their refrigerator and call their doctor if they’re experiencing symptoms.

More information on the outbreak investigation can be found on the CDC’s website.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Your Vote Virginia
Some Virginia general election races decided; others await final tallies
Credit: Salem Police
Three officers injured, suspect at-large after shots fired call leads to chase in Salem
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
Credit: Radford City Police
Radford Police situation cleared, suspect in custody

Latest News

Harlow Livingston votes at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis, Tenn., on...
Slavery rejected in some, not all, states where on ballot
FILE - Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 4, 2022. Twitter has begun adding...
Musk seeks to reassure advertisers on Twitter after chaos
Illuminights Returns to Explore Park
Illuminights Returns to Explore Park
This combination of photos shows, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaking to reporters on Capitol...
Warnock, Walker advance to runoff for Senate seat in Georgia
Destruction is seen in Kherson, Ukraine.
Russia claims pullout from occupied city; Ukraine skeptical