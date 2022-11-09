Christiansburg Public Works talks winter weather preparation

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Christiansburg is making sure it’s fully prepared for winter weather now that temperatures are starting to drop.

“We’re at full capacity now with 1,100 tons on hand,” Director of Public Works Jim Lancianese said.

Christiansburg’s Public Works Department is starting the winter with 1,100 tons of rock salt to help with snow and ice treatment.

“Restocking our salt has been a challenge over the last year or so with some supply chain issues,” he said.

He says the town makes sure it is fully prepared for snow by the start of November.

“We’re ready 24/7, 365 for snow,” he said. “We do a very good job. I have a really good staff. Everybody’s been cross trained, and they participate really well and they take a lot of pride in our snow removal.”

Right now public works has over 30 unfilled positions in the department.

To help fill the gaps, other town employees are stepping up, like Christina Edney, Director of Public Relations.

“When the snow comes, if they need some backup, I’ll be driving a truck and helping out the town of Christiansburg,” she said.

She’s not the only one who is lending a helping hand.

“There are some employees with the aquatic center that help out, the public relations department is going to be helping out, sometimes we’ll call upon the recreation department, a few employees there that can help push them snow in the parking lots, so it’s really all hands on deck when needed.”

Lancianese says departments around the region are facing the same staffing issues.

“I think a lot of it is maybe the younger generation doesn’t really know what all the public works department provides for the community,” she said. “There’s a lot of different career paths here and I don’t think that they’re aware of them.”

When the time comes, the town says it won’t miss a beat getting the snow cleared.

