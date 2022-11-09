Cline wins third term in House of Representatives

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDBJ) - Supporters of 6th District Congressman Ben Cline were hoping for a decisive victory, and they got one Tuesday night.

Cline defeated his Democratic challenger Jennifer Lewis to win a third term in Congress.

Cline arrived at his election night watch party shortly after the polls closed, and he declared victory about an hour after that.

With his mother, his wife and one of his daughters by his side, Cline thanked Republican supporters, his campaign staff and the voters of the 6th District.

“It is my greatest honor to represent the 6th District in the U.S. House of Representatives and it is my honor and privilege to represent the 6th district for the next two years in the U.S. House of Representatives,” Cline told his supporters.

As he returns to Washington, Cline said his priorities include taming inflation, putting more money back in the pockets of working Virginians, pursuing energy independence and limiting the reach of government.

“We’re going to make sure more control is taken out of Washington and sent back to the states and sent back to the localities, and sent back to the people who know best how things should work, here in Winchester and Frederick County,” Cline said. “That’s going to be my promise to the people of the 6th Congressional District.”

Cline said he’s confident his third term will be different from the first two in one major respect. He expects to return to Washington as a member of the majority party.

