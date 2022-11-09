Clyde Holland Perdue III projected winner for Town of Rocky Mount mayor

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) -There’s going to be a new mayor in the Town of Rocky Mount.

Clyde Holland Perdue III is the projected winner over incumbent Steven Angle who has served as mayor since 2006.

“I love Rocky Mount. I grew up here and I just wanted to come back and practice law and then I started getting involved in the community and I just wanted to better it,” said Perdue.

Perdue said he’s excited for his new role, the mayor of Rocky Mount.

He said his number one focus is transparency in the government and an open door policy.

“The doors that we knocked on, that’s the thing we heard the most. You know, we call the town building and we’re not getting our voices heard and so hopefully we can change that so that people that live here feel better about it,” said Perdue.

And bettering businesses in the town.

“We’ve got the Harvester which is great, but it’s kinda stagnant at the moment, so would like to see that pick up and then of course help small businesses,” said Perdue.

He also wanted to thank his supporters and his opponent.

“I want to thank Steve Angle. I mean he’s there thirty two years, sixteen as mayor. He’s done a lot for the town of Rocky Mount. So whether you voted for me, or you didn’t vote for me, I’m going to be here doors open and I look for to it,” said Perdue.

