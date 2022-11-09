Birthdays
Coffee shop in Clifton Forge home to coffee grinder museum

Owner Judith Sivonda has put her personal collection on display.
Owner Judith Sivonda has put her personal collection on display.(WDBJ7)
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - Did you know that one of our hometowns is home to the only coffee grinder museum in the Americas?

In the latest episode of the WDBJ7 podcast Hometown Stories, Leanna Scachetti takes you to Caffe’ Museo in downtown Clifton Forge. Not only is it a local coffee shop - it’s also the only coffee grinder museum in the Americas! Owner Judith Sivonda has put her personal collection on display. And in her third year at Caffe’ Museo, she’s eager to share her collection with locals and visitors alike!

You can check out pictures of the café and Sivonda’s special pieces in this gallery:

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

