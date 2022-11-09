Birthdays
Craig Co. schools closed Wednesday due to staff illnesses

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:41 PM EST
CRAIG Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A local school district will again be closed this week due to health concerns.

According to an announcement by the group, “Due to continued staff illnesses, Craig County Public Schools will be closed tomorrow Wednesday, November 9, 2022.”

Teachers will relay assignments to students, and there will be no after school activities.

“We are continuing to be diligent with cleaning and disinfecting. Please contact your building principal with any questions.”

