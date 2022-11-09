Danville saw an increase in voter turnout on Election Day

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville residents are voted for the fifth congressional race, a city council race, and a school board race.

The general registrar for the city of Danville said they were expecting around a 40% voter turnout in Danville Tuesday which is double the turnout of the May election.

13% of registered voters in Danville already voted early or by mail. Over 28,000 people registered to vote which is the average for Danville elections.

The general registrar thinks there’s a higher voter turnout because of the publicity surrounding the congressional race.

“They are turning out to vote,” said Peggy Petty, general registrar for the city of Danville. “That’s great. It’ll be really good for city council and the school board because we had May elections, and we only had less than a 20% turnout. So, we should easily hit at least 40%, I think closer to 45%, today”

Coates Recreation Center usually has the highest voter turnout and they had already hit 22% as of Tuesday morning.

