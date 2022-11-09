Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Danville saw an increase in voter turnout on Election Day

Danville voting poll place
Danville voting poll place(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville residents are voted for the fifth congressional race, a city council race, and a school board race.

The general registrar for the city of Danville said they were expecting around a 40% voter turnout in Danville Tuesday which is double the turnout of the May election.

13% of registered voters in Danville already voted early or by mail. Over 28,000 people registered to vote which is the average for Danville elections.

The general registrar thinks there’s a higher voter turnout because of the publicity surrounding the congressional race.

“They are turning out to vote,” said Peggy Petty, general registrar for the city of Danville. “That’s great. It’ll be really good for city council and the school board because we had May elections, and we only had less than a 20% turnout. So, we should easily hit at least 40%, I think closer to 45%, today”

Coates Recreation Center usually has the highest voter turnout and they had already hit 22% as of Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wildcat's Revenge will be a new hybrid roller coaster coming to Hersheypark.
New hybrid roller coaster to debut with ‘world’s largest underflip’
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Troutville man identified as victim of Botetourt County crash
Police lights generic.
Police: Man found with gunshot wounds in NW Roanoke dies

Latest News

Candidates issue statements as election results develop
Voters Struggle Finding Fleming Site
Danville Rise In Voter Numbers
VA 2nd Polling Getting Down To The Wire