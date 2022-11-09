Democratic candidates sweep Roanoke City Council’s election

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - All four Democratic candidates for Roanoke’s City council swept the polls and won all the open seats. Joe Cobb, Vivian Sanchez-Jones, Peter Volosin and Luke Priddy are leading the precincts with the majority of the votes counted.

Incumbents Joe Cobb and Vivian Sanchez-Jones won two of the election seats. Newcomer Peter Volosin joins them on next year’s council.

The three candidates won Roanoke City council’s three at large election seats.

At Tuesday night’s watch party, they gave victory speeches mentioning how Roanoke elected the first Latina woman and three openly gay men.

WDBJ7 caught up with the candidates after the results came in.

”The first thing we’re going to be working on is, of course, gun violence,” Volosin said. “I’ll be working on affordable housing and economic development to help make sure that we’re building a better Roanoke here for everyone.”

“We’ll continue to address some of the challenges we’re facing including homelessness and violence,” Cobb said. “We have a great plan in place, we’re going to continue to activate that plan.”

“I’m aiming to work deeply with the youth and their parents to provide some extra support that they need in our community,” Sanchez-Jones said.

The Democrats now control a majority of the Roanoke City council.

Luke Priddy will also be joining his fellow Democratic candidates on Roanoke’s City council. Priddy won the special election seat over Republican candidate Peg McGuire.

He’s filling the open seat left by Robert Jeffrey Jr. Jeffrey was removed from the council after being convicted of obtaining money under false pretenses.

Priddy took 55% of the votes with the majority of the precincts counted. He explained he’s looking forward to getting to work.

”I’ll be working as a liaison with the legislative committee for city council, working on their legislative agenda in the general assembly and even nationally to promote the city’s needs,” Priddy said.

Some of the early voting ballots and provisional ballot votes have yet to be counted yet. The majority of the votes reported so far are predicting all four democratic candidates to win the Roanoke city council race.

