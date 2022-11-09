Birthdays
Driver of car charged for crash with school bus

By Pat Thomas
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The driver of a car has been charged with failure to yield after a crash with a Roanoke County school bus Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of Peters Creek Road and Wood Haven Road NW.

Roanoke Police say the driver of the car was taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be serious. Police say they are not aware of any children on the bus or other injuries.

Crash involving a Roanoke County school bus and another driver in Roanoke... 11.9.22
