Election Day is over; focus turns to vote count and certification

By Janay Reece
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 8:26 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Election Day is behind us, but the coming weeks mark the beginning of the next phase as votes are counted, validated, and certified.

Although many races have been decided, final counts are still being determined. Elections officials say it can take several days or weeks to certify the votes.

Here’s why:

When the polls closed at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, election officials start the process of reporting results.

The Virginia Department of Elections reminds people that election night vote totals are considered unofficial, and won’t be considered final until certification.

The count begins with early votes, mailed absentee ballots and Election Day results once the polls close.

Election officials will then count provisional ballots and absentee ballots that were postmarked by Election Day but received afterward.

Under Virginia’s law, a candidate can request a recount where there is under a one-percent difference in the vote total between candidates in a race.

Click here to see what local races WDBJ7 is following and see the unfolding results.

Click here to see what races are on ballots across the commonwealth and see the unfolding results.

Click here for election information from the Virginia Department of Elections.

Click here to see hometown political stories WDBJ7 has done regarding the election.

