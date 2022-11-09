Election Day is over; focus turns to vote count and certification

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Election Day is behind us, but the coming weeks mark the beginning of the next phase as votes are counted, validated, and certified.

Although many races have been decided, final counts are still being determined. Elections officials say it can take several days or weeks to certify the votes.

Here’s why:

When the polls closed at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, election officials start the process of reporting results.

The Virginia Department of Elections reminds people that election night vote totals are considered unofficial, and won’t be considered final until certification.

The count begins with early votes, mailed absentee ballots and Election Day results once the polls close.

Election officials will then count provisional ballots and absentee ballots that were postmarked by Election Day but received afterward.

Under Virginia’s law, a candidate can request a recount where there is under a one-percent difference in the vote total between candidates in a race.

