Gov. Youngkin weighs in on election results

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The mid-term elections did not deliver the Republican “red wave” that polls and pundits predicted.

And while the question of who will control Congress is still being answered, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said the results present an opportunity and a challenge.

Youngkin said he stayed up late watching the results Tuesday night, though not as late as last year.

He said the returns reflect the reality that the nation will be moving forward with divided government.

“Particularly in Virginia we are very pleased to see Jen Kiggans win in the second,” Youngkin said. “And the 7th and the 10th were hard fought and we knew they were going to be tough races with incumbents that have strong bases.”

On the morning after the mid-term elections, Youngkin said he was pleased that Republicans flipped one of Virginia’s Congressional districts.

But Democrats Abigail Spanberger and Jennifer Wexton held on to their seats in closely contested elections.

And it was a similar story across the country, with many Democrats defying expectations.

In an interview with WDBJ7, Youngkin said divided government does not mean we’re condemned to political gridlock.

“And I think this is the big opportunity, and a little bit of the challenge,” Youngkin said. “The opportunity is to go get things done. The challenge is that we’re going to have to work together to do so. Exactly what we’ve done in the Commonwealth. I think Virginians appreciate that, and I look forward to hopefully seeing that out of this next Congress.”

Youngkin also had some words for members of Virginia’s elections team.

He thanked them, saying the vote in Virginia was fair, and the results were tabulated quickly with a minimum of problems.

