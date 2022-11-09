Birthdays
Organization helps neighbors in Rockbridge area

Organization has helped Rockbridge area households in times of need for the last 50 years.
Rockbridge Area Relief Association
Rockbridge Area Relief Association(Rockbridge Area Relief Association)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCKBRIDGE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rockbridge Area Relief Association (RARA) started 50 years ago by several amazing, local women. They sat around a kitchen table to discuss how to allow neighbors to support neighbors when someone was struggling to make ends meet, and the non-profit organization was born. Since then, this organization has stayed committed to its community, and to the belief that everyone deserves nutritious food and warm, safe shelter.

Lindsey Pérez, Executive Director of RARA, joined us on Here @ Home to talk more about the free food they distribute, the emergency utility assistance and housing support they provide and how you can get involved.

If you or someone you know needs assistance, you can submit an application by phone at 540-463-6642 Monday-Thursday from 9:30 a.m.-noon or start a request on its website, raralex.org.

