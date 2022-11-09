Hidden African American history on Lynchburg’s Fifth Street is uncovered

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - “I knew that it was like the African American hub for businesses at one point in time,” says Angelica Walker, Museum Experience Leader at Lynchburg Museum System.

Walker uncovered Fifth Street, a historic part of Lynchburg that was once a thriving community full of African American doctors and entertainers.

She states, “Two things that I didn’t learn but as I’m researching, I made the connection that both of ours... two of our first Black mayors also ran funeral homes on Fifth Street.”

One of the Fifth Street descendants is Chonda Thornhill, funeral director at Community Funeral Home and granddaughter of former Mayor M.W. Thornhill, Jr. Thornhill’s grandfather once owned the funeral home and says she remembers Fifth Street as a safety net for Black people across the Hill City.

She states, “The biggest thing I remember is that everyone kind of depended on each other. It was like that helping hand along the way.”

While giving the museum’s tour, Walker was able to meet other natives who remember Fifth Street. Her goal was to make sure the city’s rich African American history is not lost to time.

Walker says, “I think my biggest goal was for people to just stop seeing Fifth Street. With a lot of Black history, when it’s not documented correctly, it will pass away within a certain generation, and so for me, I wanted to just remember and record everything they were saying to me for future people who may see this.”

The last Fifth Street tour is Saturday, November 19 at 10 a.m.

