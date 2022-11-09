Late-week tropical rain as Nicole arrives

We’ll see a good amount of sunshine today

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY

Wednesday remains dry with a good amount of sunshine and highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Clouds begin to enter the region overnight leading to a mostly cloudy Thursday. It looks like some rain may enter the region as early as later Thursday.

You may want to use that time to clean the leaves out of the gutters and drainage areas before Friday’s soaking rain.

RAIN ARRIVES LATE THURSDAY

Tropical Storm Nicole is continuing to push west and likely to make landfall in Florida sometime late Wednesday into Thursday. It is possible it could strengthen enough to be classified as a hurricane before making landfall.

Skies become increasingly cloudy locally late Thursday as Nicole remnants move north and approach the region. Rain is expected to arrive as early as sunset Thursday evening with a soggy night expected.

Looks like rain chances will increase hitting our southern counties first and stretching up to the north. Widespread showers expected Thursday night and lasting all day Friday (Veteran's Day). A Weather Alert Day is issued for Friday due to the potential for isolated flooding. pic.twitter.com/yrfFhyMLfx — WDBJ7 Weather (@WDBJ7Weather) November 8, 2022

FRIDAY (VETERANS DAY)

We have issued a WEATHER ALERT DAY for Friday as tropical rain from Nicole is expected to enter the region.

TIMING: What’s new today is models are bringing the rain from Nicole into the region slightly earlier Thursday, likely developing after sunset. Rain will last all day Friday and eventually exits to the east by sunrise Saturday morning.

RAINFALL TOTALS: At this time, most models are suggesting 2-3″ of rain through the duration of the event. This would mean a marginal risk of localized flooding Friday.

IMPACTS: Rainy weather will linger throughout Veterans Day and events planned throughout the area Friday would be impacted. Rain will also be around for any evening high school football games Friday.

Rain from Nicole may top 2" in many areas Friday. (WDBJ7)

SATURDAY

Any lingering rain will exit the area by early Saturday morning with most of us waking to increasingly sunny skies. Winds will increase, gusting 10-25 mph with cooler highs only reaching the mid 40s.

COLD AIR PUSHES IN

As remnants from Nicole exit the region Saturday, much colder air will move in behind the system. Saturday will be our transition day, with highs in the 50s and 60s and breezy conditions. Overnight lows will read near freezing in the 20s and low 30s Saturday night and Sunday night.

By Sunday and Monday, afternoon highs will be cool with temperatures never making it out of the 40s for most areas.

Look for highs in the 40s as the colder air drops south next week. (WDBJ7)

