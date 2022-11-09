Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Lynchburg Turkey Trot provides more than meals this Thanksgiving

Annual tradition helps provide ongoing programs at HumanKind
Humankind Turkey Trot
Humankind Turkey Trot(Humankind Turkey Trot)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - - The Lynchburg Turkey Trot is more than an annual community tradition – each registration feeds TWO families.

All proceeds from the Lynchburg Turkey Trot will provide Thanksgiving meals for local families, collect and fill the Emergency Household pantry, continue to provide resources and services to bridge the gap for families weathering this storm, and support the ongoing programs at HumanKind including maternal health, foster care, mental health, early head start, parenting support, and services for adults with developmental disabilities.

Ashleigh Karol, the Director of Communications at HumanKind and Race Director for the Lynchburg Turkey Trot, joined us on Here @ Home to talk about this annual tradition and how this organization is excited to offer a classic Thanksgiving Day run AND continue delivering cheer, holiday family fun, and spreading community spirit right to the doorstep so you can join in the fun from anywhere!

No matter which option you choose, every registration comes with everything you need to compete – or add some merchandise to make your run more festive, including: 2022 Lynchburg Turkey Trot long-sleeve shirt, Finisher Medal, Official Race Bib, Race App and 2022 Lynchburg Turkey Trot commemorative flare.

The Lynchburg Turkey Trot is presented by Scott Insurance and will be held Thanksgiving Morning. There is an in-person race that morning, November 24, at 8 a.m. The start/finish is in front of EC Glass High School on Langhorne Road in Lynchburg.

There is also a virtual race – you have the whole week to complete from November 19-27.

For more information visit humankind.org/lyhturkeytrot

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Your Vote Virginia
Some Virginia general election races decided; others await final tallies
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Credit: Salem Police
Three officers injured, suspect at-large after shots fired call leads to chase in Salem
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
Credit: Radford City Police
Radford Police situation cleared, suspect in custody

Latest News

Rockbridge Area Relief Association
Organization helps neighbors in Rockbridge area
An obese pedestrian walks on a street.
New national guidelines issued on treating obesity
police lights
Man hospitalized with gunshot wound in Roanoke
Jerrod Brown mugshot
Police: Tip led to arrest of man accused of trying to kill officers