Lynchburg Turkey Trot provides more than meals this Thanksgiving

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - - The Lynchburg Turkey Trot is more than an annual community tradition – each registration feeds TWO families.

All proceeds from the Lynchburg Turkey Trot will provide Thanksgiving meals for local families, collect and fill the Emergency Household pantry, continue to provide resources and services to bridge the gap for families weathering this storm, and support the ongoing programs at HumanKind including maternal health, foster care, mental health, early head start, parenting support, and services for adults with developmental disabilities.

Ashleigh Karol, the Director of Communications at HumanKind and Race Director for the Lynchburg Turkey Trot, joined us on Here @ Home to talk about this annual tradition and how this organization is excited to offer a classic Thanksgiving Day run AND continue delivering cheer, holiday family fun, and spreading community spirit right to the doorstep so you can join in the fun from anywhere!

No matter which option you choose, every registration comes with everything you need to compete – or add some merchandise to make your run more festive, including: 2022 Lynchburg Turkey Trot long-sleeve shirt, Finisher Medal, Official Race Bib, Race App and 2022 Lynchburg Turkey Trot commemorative flare.

The Lynchburg Turkey Trot is presented by Scott Insurance and will be held Thanksgiving Morning. There is an in-person race that morning, November 24, at 8 a.m. The start/finish is in front of EC Glass High School on Langhorne Road in Lynchburg.

There is also a virtual race – you have the whole week to complete from November 19-27.

For more information visit humankind.org/lyhturkeytrot

