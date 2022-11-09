Birthdays
Man hospitalized with gunshot wound in Roanoke City

police lights
police lights(wdtv)
By Justin Geary
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is in the hospital after being found with a gunshot wound on Pilot St NW Wednesday morning, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Police say they responded at 1:45 a.m. to the 1100 block of Pilot St NW for a report of a person with a gunshot wound.

Police found the man outside of a home in the area with what they say were non-life-threatening injuries. The man was taken to LewisGale Medical Center for treatment.

Police say no arrests have been made. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Roanoke Police Department at 540-344-8500.

