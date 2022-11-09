Birthdays
Man wanted for Salem shooting incident, chase arrested

25-year-old Griffin Newman, arrested on multiple charges in Salem.
By Justin Geary
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A man who was wanted for a shooting incident and chase in Salem Monday night was arrested Tuesday night, according to the City of Salem.

25-year-old Griffin Newman was arrested without incident in Salem and is being held without bond, according to police.

Newman is charged with shooting within the city limits, reckless handling of a firearm, eluding police and reckless driving.

Three police officers were injured in the chase Monday night and two police vehicles were damaged.

The three injured police officers were treated and released.

