NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Aging in place can sometimes be a tricky thing to navigate. How might you be able to stay in your home, safely, for longer with the support you need?

The Nelson County Care Fair this week aims to help answer those questions.

Gordon Walker is a board member of Here to Stay, a non-profit, volunteer organization serving Nelson County about the fair.

He said it’s the coming together of a community to match resources with need that can make all the difference.

“I think it’s difficult oftentimes for people to ask for help,” Walker explained. “But as a result of us having a string strong community sense about our mission, oftentimes, these are people that are referred by neighbors, and so really that the best way is word of mouth.”

He said the organization directs volunteers to help older residents with things like transportation, meals and home design options to improve their safety.

“So we’re thriving and keeping busy and people aren’t getting any younger!” he said. “We expect it to demand for what we do only expand one before.”

Thursday’s Nelson County Care Fair is aimed at bringing together vendors to help people age in place safely and introducing them to the options available through volunteers and local businesses.

“And by being there, people have the opportunity to talk with people that provide services that enable people to stay in their home. So we think it’s a good eHarmony match opportunity that hopefully will enable people to be able to access services they require.”

For Walker and other board members and volunteers, many of whom are older Americans themselves, it’s a chance to help their neighbor and prove that they can make a positive contribution to their community no matter their age.

“You know, we have heard it takes a community to save a child well, in my view, it takes a community to enable people to age well at home for as long as possible,” Walker said. “So to the extent that we can harness the energy and expertise of older people in our community to help other older people, that’s a good feeling.”

The Care Fair is Thursday November 10 at the Rockfish Valley Community Center on Route 151.

The fair will run from 1 to 4pm.

Homecare, human services, and construction vendors will be there.

Walker said the UVA Memory Care Clinic will also be on hand.

