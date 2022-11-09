NRV voter turnout on pace to exceed midterm average

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Election officials in Christiansburg say voter turnout was steady throughout the day.

Voters at the Christiansburg Rec Center precinct only have one race on their ballot this year, Virginia’s 9th Congressional District.

Even with only one race to decide, election officials say the turnout was above average.

“We’re doing pretty well, if we keep pace, we’re probably going to hit about 50% or 60% for this election, which is really good for a midterm election,” Precinct Chief Election Officer Melissa Wright said. “Usually they’re about 30 to 40%. The last one in 2018 was almost 60%.”

