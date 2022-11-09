Birthdays
Pittsylvania County one-percent sales tax increase referendum is approved

One-percent sales tax referendum passes
One-percent sales tax referendum passes(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania County one-percent sales tax increase referendum passed by around 900 votes on Election Day.

The referendum lost by 14 votes last year, but the Vote Yes to PCS campaign began earlier this year.

It was also announced at the school board meeting Tuesday night that $44,000 was raised from the community for the campaign.

They said around 500 signs were placed outside people’s homes in support of the referendum.

“Over the next few years, the learning environment will greatly improve for our elementary school students,” said Martha Walker, chair of the Pittsylvanians for a Brighter Future. “It will be upgraded. They will not have the air conditioners running in a trailer. They don’t have to go outside to go to the gym anymore. All of that facility will be connected.”

A projected $50 million worth of revenue from the increase will be used to fund construction and renovations for Pittsylvania County Public Schools.

