Police: Tip led to arrest of man accused of trying to kill officers

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski Police are thanking the person who offered a tip leading to the arrest of a man who allegedly tried to kill two police officers.

Jerrod Brown was arrested November 4 as a manhunt, including a $3,000 reward, was underway for him. The day before, police say, he stole a police cruiser and tried to run over two officers.

During the manhunt, someone reported seeing Brown in the Valley Road area of town. Members of the US Marshals were in the area and found Brown based on the tip, and took him into custody. The person who called was not aware of the reward, according to police, but was paid for the information.

When taken into custody by the US Marshals, Brown had at least one gun and other evidence from the incident with him, according to police.

Brown was charged with Grand Theft Auto, Attempted Murder of Law Enforcement Officer, and Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon. He was also served a Probation Violation from another jurisdiction. Brown is being held with no bond at the New River Valley Regional Jail.

The Pulaski Police Department would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance during the investigation:

American Red Cross

Blacksburg Police Department

Carroll County Sheriff’s Office

CelCo Fire Brigade

Christiansburg Police Department

Galax Police Department

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office

New River Criminal Justice Academy

Pulaski County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office

Pulaski County Emergency Management

Pulaski County Joint 9-1-1 Communications Center

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office

(Town of) Pulaski Fire Department

Radford Police Department

Roanoke City Police Department

US Marshals Service

Virginia State Police Aviation

Virginia State Police Division 4 TAC

Virginia State Police Division 6 TAC

Virginia Tech Police Department

Wythe County Sheriff’s Office

Wytheville Police Department

We also appreciate the following organizations/businesses that helped feed and hydrate first responders during the search:

Pulaski County Hearts Behind the Badges

Bojangles

Cougar Express

Domino’s

Food City

Hardee’s

McDonald’s

Tuscano’s

