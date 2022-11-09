Police: Tip led to arrest of man accused of trying to kill officers
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski Police are thanking the person who offered a tip leading to the arrest of a man who allegedly tried to kill two police officers.
Jerrod Brown was arrested November 4 as a manhunt, including a $3,000 reward, was underway for him. The day before, police say, he stole a police cruiser and tried to run over two officers.
During the manhunt, someone reported seeing Brown in the Valley Road area of town. Members of the US Marshals were in the area and found Brown based on the tip, and took him into custody. The person who called was not aware of the reward, according to police, but was paid for the information.
When taken into custody by the US Marshals, Brown had at least one gun and other evidence from the incident with him, according to police.
Brown was charged with Grand Theft Auto, Attempted Murder of Law Enforcement Officer, and Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon. He was also served a Probation Violation from another jurisdiction. Brown is being held with no bond at the New River Valley Regional Jail.
