Rep. Bob Good keeps U.S. Congress 5th District seat after defeating Josh Throneburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Congressman Bob Good arrived at the La Villa Italian Restaurant 30 minutes after the polls closed and was greeted by dozens of supporters. Just before 9 p.m. he received a call from Democratic candidate Josh Throneburg congratulating him on his win, where he took nearly 60% of the vote.

“The American people are speaking, the people of Virginia are speaking and certainly the people of the Fifth District are speaking. You know, there are many who predicted that two years later, if I actually meant what I said, when I ran is a biblical and constitutional conservative, if I stood up for the sanctity of life from the womb, if I stood up for our founding Judeo Christian principles, if I stood up for border security, if I stood up for fiscal responsibility, if I stood up for family and faith, and our constitutional principles, that I wouldn’t do as well in reelection, as I did the first time. Well the people of the Fifth District have spoken loudly and convincingly that the Fifth District is a bright red conservative district.”

Good was then asked what his message to his opponent Josh Throneburg was.

“Mr. Throneburg just made a phone call and offered his congratulations and I just thanked him for his call. I congratulated him on running a hard race. He obviously put a lot of effort and motivated a lot of folks to support him. So I just thanked him for his call tonight.”

Good was then asked how important these midterm elections are.

“Well, they’re huge because we saw over the last two years, for the first time, unchallenged Democrat control in Washington. We have seen over the last two years who the Democrat Party is and what they do if they have full power. They’re failing on every issue, and the American people have learned what Democrat control looks like, what Democrat policies do and they’re suffering under those with inflation. Whether you’re talking about housing, whether you’re talking about groceries, whether you’re talking about mortgages, whether you’re talking about utilities, of course, gas prices, so the American people are asking the Republican Party to rescue them from the Democrat party.”

Good was then asked what his priorities are for the people of the 5th District.

“I think the legislative priorities will be to secure the border, to end the covid emergency provisions and covid vaccine mandates, to return to American energy independence which is a return to the Trump Policies, and then fourthly to reign in the reckless spending that is causing the massive inflation and is bankrupting the future of young Americans.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.