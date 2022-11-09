Birthdays
Rep. Griffith wins VA 09

By Andrew Webb
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Representative Morgan Griffith (R) defeated Democrat Taysha DeVaughan Tuesday for re-election to Virginia’s 9th Congressional District.

At an election night watch party, he told supporters he will head back to Washington Nov. 10 to get ready for another two years representing Virginia’s 9th District.

The main issue he hopes to address is inflation and says it’s a major problem affecting Virginia families.

Rep. Griffith says it will be hard work, but he’s up to the task.

“We’re going to continue to work on our conservative base and our conservative values, but we got to work on inflation,” he said. “It is really damaging the American economy and the American family is suffering and we’ve got to stop some of the policies of the Biden administration that have encouraged inflation.”

Griffith says even though he’s not sworn in until January, now is the time to start creating policies that will benefit American families.

