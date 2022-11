ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - No one was hurt, but residents of two apartments have been displaced by a fire in northwest Roanoke.

One apartment in the 1700 block of Dunbar Street caught fire shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority. A nearby unit sustained damage.

The cause has not been determined.

