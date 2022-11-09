Roanoke Catholic School hosts inaugural Culture Fair

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Students at Roanoke Catholic School took a trip around the world, without even leaving the gymnasium.

The first ever Culture Fair took place on Wednesday.

The idea came from students who wanted to share the diversity of the cultural heritage of their fellow students.

Countries represented included Vietnam, Sweden, Nigeria, and others.

Students hope classmates learn to celebrate different cultures.

“That they recognize that there’s a bunch of different cultures represented within the school and that they learn today from each one,” said Malissa Louis, one of the student organizers.

Students hope they can continue this fair in the future.

