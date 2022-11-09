Roanoke County names new police chief

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County has hired its next police chief, to succeed Chief Howard Hall, who announced his retirement in September.

Michael Poindexter becomes Chief of Police January 1, 2023.

Roanoke County conducted a nationwide search to fill the position, with Poindexter receiving the approval of an interview committee led by the County Administrator, according to a release from Roanoke County.

“We are extremely pleased to make this announcement,” said County Administrator Richard L. Caywood, adding, “Mike’s dedication and years of experience in the Roanoke Valley coupled with his education, leadership and growth within the department were impressive. We are confident he will provide a smooth transition into the important role and fulfill the duties well.”

Poindexter has been Assistant Chief of Police, as well as supervising the professional standards unit, the Roanoke County Criminal Justice Academy, Services Division and Crime Prevention, according to the county. Before that role, he seved 28 years as commander, sergeant and officer, “gaining experience in criminal investigations, administration, mentorship, and human resources within numerous divisions and platoons in the County.”

Poindexter has a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Bluefield College, and has participated in trainings including Professional Executive Leadership School, Institute for Leadership in Changing Times and Internal Affairs, Managing Citizen Complaints and Employee Discipline.

“I am honored and humbled to be selected as the next Police Chief of the Roanoke County Police Department,” said Poindexter. “I look forward to further serving the citizens of Roanoke County as well as working with the men and women who serve our community.”

Poindexter is the fourth person to lead the Roanoke County Police Department since it formed in 1990. As chief, Poindexter will direct the activities of the Police Department, which has 140 sworn employees and 16 civilian personnel.

