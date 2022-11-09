Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Roanoke’s Total Action for Progress is still looking for more volunteers for its free tax clinic

The new deadline is November 28
The new deadline is November 28(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:34 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Total Action for Progress extended the volunteer sign-up deadline for its free tax clinic.

The original deadline was Tuesday, but the organization is still looking for more volunteers. Volunteers will help lower income households file their taxes this season for free.

The VITA program director explained the clinic helps dozens of families.

”Last year we were able to refund over a million dollars back into the community and that was through the earned income tax credit and the child tax credit,” Teffany Henderson said. “Just enabling families to receive those credits within 5 to ten business days has a huge impact.”

The deadline to sign up as a volunteer is now November 28.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Your Vote Virginia
Some Virginia general election races decided; others await final tallies
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Credit: Salem Police
Three officers injured, suspect at-large after shots fired call leads to chase in Salem
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
Credit: Radford City Police
Radford Police situation cleared, suspect in custody

Latest News

Joe Cobb, Vivian Sanchez-Jones, Peter Volosin and Luke Priddy are all projected to win.
Democratic candidates sweep Roanoke City Council’s election
One-percent sales tax referendum passes
Pittsylvania County one-percent sales tax increase referendum is approved
Pittsylvania Co. Sales Tax Referendum Update
Roanoke City Council Results