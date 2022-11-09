Roanoke’s Total Action for Progress is still looking for more volunteers for its free tax clinic

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Total Action for Progress extended the volunteer sign-up deadline for its free tax clinic.

The original deadline was Tuesday, but the organization is still looking for more volunteers. Volunteers will help lower income households file their taxes this season for free.

The VITA program director explained the clinic helps dozens of families.

”Last year we were able to refund over a million dollars back into the community and that was through the earned income tax credit and the child tax credit,” Teffany Henderson said. “Just enabling families to receive those credits within 5 to ten business days has a huge impact.”

The deadline to sign up as a volunteer is now November 28.

