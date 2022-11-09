Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

The Salvation Army Roanoke looks for more volunteer bell ringers before holiday season

By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The holiday season is just around the corner and the Salvation Army of the Roanoke Valley needs more volunteer kettle bell ringers.

The organization is hoping to raise $125,000 this holiday season. That money goes toward the Angel Tree program, the Salvation Army food pantry and domestic shelters across the Roanoke Valley.

A captain with the organization explained he continues to ring the bell because he knows it helps those in need.

”The Salvation Army gives me the opportunity to reach more than I ever thought I could reach before,” Captain Russell Clay said. “To me, it’s about helping those kids.”

The kettle buckets will start going out in the community November 17. To become a bell ringer, call 540-343-5335.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Your Vote Virginia
Some Virginia general election races decided; others await final tallies
Credit: Salem Police
Three officers injured, suspect at-large after shots fired call leads to chase in Salem
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
Credit: Radford City Police
Radford Police situation cleared, suspect in custody

Latest News

Officials have emphasized it will not impact public safety services
Roanoke County dissolves Hollins Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department after audit cites internal problems
Governor Offers Perspective on Midterm Election
Governor Offers Perspective on Midterm Election
Hollins VFD Disbanded
Hollins VFD Disbanded
Team of the Week: EC Glass
Team of the Week: EC Glass
NRV Gets Story Walks
NRV Gets Story Walks