The Salvation Army Roanoke looks for more volunteer bell ringers before holiday season

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The holiday season is just around the corner and the Salvation Army of the Roanoke Valley needs more volunteer kettle bell ringers.

The organization is hoping to raise $125,000 this holiday season. That money goes toward the Angel Tree program, the Salvation Army food pantry and domestic shelters across the Roanoke Valley.

A captain with the organization explained he continues to ring the bell because he knows it helps those in need.

”The Salvation Army gives me the opportunity to reach more than I ever thought I could reach before,” Captain Russell Clay said. “To me, it’s about helping those kids.”

The kettle buckets will start going out in the community November 17. To become a bell ringer, call 540-343-5335.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.