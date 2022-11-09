Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Story walks planted around NRV

Story walks in the NRV
Story walks in the NRV(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - At parks across the New River Valley, kids can get some exercise and read a story at the same time.

The Community Foundation of the New River Valley has placed story walks at six different parks through the month of November.

Each walk has a storybook with pages spaced along the route for people to stop and read along.

This is part of the foundations First Steps initiative.

“I think that these are a great way to do a different kind of activity with your family, particularly if you had young children,” Community Foundation of the NRV’s Lindsey Gleason said. “It’s such an interesting thing to watch kids come alive when it comes to books and seeing them engaged.”

The walks can be found at: Bisset Park, Pearisburg Library, Virginia Tech Duck Pond, Christiansburg Library, Randolph Park and Wonder Universe.

Each walk also has information and resources for families including finding childcare.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Your Vote Virginia
Some Virginia general election races decided; others await final tallies
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
Credit: Salem Police
Three officers injured, suspect at-large after shots fired call leads to chase in Salem
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
Credit: Radford City Police
Radford Police situation cleared, suspect in custody

Latest News

Tap Tax Clinic Volunteer Deadline Extended
Tap Tax Clinic Volunteer Deadline Extended
The new deadline is November 28
Roanoke’s Total Action for Progress still looking for volunteers for free tax clinic
Morgan Griffith
Rep. Griffith wins re-election to VA 9
One-percent sales tax referendum passes
Pittsylvania County one-percent sales tax increase referendum is approved