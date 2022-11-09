Story walks planted around NRV

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - At parks across the New River Valley, kids can get some exercise and read a story at the same time.

The Community Foundation of the New River Valley has placed story walks at six different parks through the month of November.

Each walk has a storybook with pages spaced along the route for people to stop and read along.

This is part of the foundations First Steps initiative.

“I think that these are a great way to do a different kind of activity with your family, particularly if you had young children,” Community Foundation of the NRV’s Lindsey Gleason said. “It’s such an interesting thing to watch kids come alive when it comes to books and seeing them engaged.”

The walks can be found at: Bisset Park, Pearisburg Library, Virginia Tech Duck Pond, Christiansburg Library, Randolph Park and Wonder Universe.

Each walk also has information and resources for families including finding childcare.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.