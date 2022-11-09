Birthdays
This year’s World Series is 2nd-least watched on TV

New Era Cap's World Series Locker Room 9Forty Cap celebrates the Houston Astros.
New Era Cap's World Series Locker Room 9Forty Cap celebrates the Houston Astros.(PRNewswire)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Houston Astros’ six-game victory over the Philadelphia Phillies finished as the second least-watched World Series on television.

The six games averaged 11,784,000 on Fox, down 1.3% from the 11,940,000 for the Atlanta Braves’ six-game win over the Astros last year and ahead of only the 9,946,000 for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ six-game victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in 2020.

Houston’s 3-1 win in Game 6 on Saturday night was seen by 12,549,000 viewers on Fox, down 11% from 14,140,000 Atlanta’s 7-0 victory over the Astros in last year’s finale, played on a Tuesday night.

