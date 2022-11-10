Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Appalachian Power partners with Roanoke County to help Center for Research and Technology

Roanoke County Economic Development
Roanoke County Economic Development(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE CO, Va. (WDBJ) - A project that has been in the works for more than 5 years in Roanoke County is complete.

Appalachian Power is putting the finishing touches on its new office building and substation in the Roanoke County Center for Research and Technology.

The substation will power the company’s new offices and other businesses in the park. The substation will also improve electric service for neighboring residents by reducing the frequency and duration of outages.

Officials say the investment by Appalachian Power could lead to the creation of more jobs and drive economic development.

“It really does step up the game for the community and for the county. It really helps market the industrial park to large data centers-type projects and large data users,” said the Roanoke Economic Development Executive Director. “So, new businesses that need a lot of power will certainly attracted to this park in the future. And they’re already showing interest.”

The project is a partnership between the power company and Roanoke County Economic Development.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Salem Police
Three officers injured, suspect at-large after shots fired call leads to chase in Salem
Your Vote Virginia
Some Virginia general election races decided; others await final tallies
Heather Johnson, 31, has been charged with arson following the investigation into three...
Roanoke woman charged with arson in Wednesday house fire
police lights
Man hospitalized with gunshot wound in Roanoke
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico

Latest News

Restoration Housing Restores Hope for Family
Restoration Housing Restores Hope for Family
Virginia Tech Preps for Game Against Duke
Virginia Tech Preps for Game Against Duke
The Purdy Family
“I feel like I can breathe finally.” Restoration Housing saves family from experiencing homelessness
Michael Poindexter will start on January 1
Roanoke County’s new Chief of Police aims to increase officer staffing in the new year