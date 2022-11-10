Appalachian Power partners with Roanoke County to help Center for Research and Technology

ROANOKE CO, Va. (WDBJ) - A project that has been in the works for more than 5 years in Roanoke County is complete.

Appalachian Power is putting the finishing touches on its new office building and substation in the Roanoke County Center for Research and Technology.

The substation will power the company’s new offices and other businesses in the park. The substation will also improve electric service for neighboring residents by reducing the frequency and duration of outages.

Officials say the investment by Appalachian Power could lead to the creation of more jobs and drive economic development.

“It really does step up the game for the community and for the county. It really helps market the industrial park to large data centers-type projects and large data users,” said the Roanoke Economic Development Executive Director. “So, new businesses that need a lot of power will certainly attracted to this park in the future. And they’re already showing interest.”

The project is a partnership between the power company and Roanoke County Economic Development.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.