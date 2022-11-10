Birthdays
Blue Ridge Area Food Bank announces sponsorship of after-school meals program

By Bryan Womack
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is partnering with community centers across Virginia, to provide meals for youth after school.

The federally-funded program through the U.S.D.A (U.S. Department of Agriculture) has been providing nourishment and enrichment in communities for years, one meal at a time.

“The parks and rec space is such a good partnership because it does help kids be kids, and again our role in that is really just being able to provide access to food to fill that gap between,” says Zachary Nissen, director of programs at Blue Ridge Food Bank.

Waynesboro and Lynchburg community centers are participating in the meal program. The meals come at no separate charge throughout the school year.

