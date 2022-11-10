Birthdays
Caesars Virginia invests $500,000 into Averett University for new tourism academic program

By Makayla Shelton
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Caesars Virginia is investing $500,000 into Averett University to develop a hospitality and tourism academic program for students.

Averett hosted an event Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the announcement with leadership from Caesars Virginia, city leaders, students, and alumni.

“We’re going to be able to create a prepared, educated, and trained workforce in Hospitality Management and Tourism,” said Tiffany Franks, president of Averett University. “It’s something that our region has yearned for for a long time, and Caesars’ investment in Averett is an investment in the entire region.”

The four year program will be one of only a few of its kind in Virginia, offering hands on opportunities for students.

“We’re going to be preparing graduates to go into management positions and service positions. They will be able to also benefit from students who are doing internships and practicums which will be a wonderful source of support and a terrific resource to our area partners in hospitality and tourism,” added Franks.

Caesars selected the university as its educational partner to develop the program and create internship and employment pipelines for Averett students.

“We’re building a casino here and opening in late 2024,” said Chris Albrecht, general manager for Caesars Virginia. “Averett as a partner made a ton of sense to have to find students that can come eventually work for us at Caesars but also look at other Tourism and Hospitality Management and opportunities within the region. We’re eager to become their partner here in town.”

Averett’s new minor in Hospitality Management and Tourism will begin for both on-campus and online students in the fall 2023 semester.

