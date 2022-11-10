Canning food is a community tradition

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In an In an unassuming little building - right behind Glade Hill Elementary - you’ll find the Glade Hill Cannery -

But inside, you’ll find it bustling with residents who are working hard, feverishly processing their seasonal crops..

Ronald David, who runs the cannery, showed us around and shared a little bit about how this operation works..

Ronald took Natalie for a tour, introducing her to the parishioners making a Brunswick stew, to those who are looking to sell everything from pumpkin and tomatoes at area farmer’s markets.

Ronald says this tradition is one he’s been doing for years, and is really not a difficult one. He says if you show up and want to learn, he’ll show you the process.

But whether this community needs direction, it knows it can rely on Ronald and this cannery to guide it through a historical tradition that’s preserving more than just food but this community’s way of life.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.