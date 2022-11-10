enCircle helps people maximize their independence

Birthdays
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - enCircle, a nonprofit that has been around for 100 years, helps people with intellectual and developmental disabilities maximize their independence through a variety of community-based services and supports.

The CEO of enCircle, Ray Ratke, joined us on Here @ Home to tell us a little bit about the work they do and how they give back to their community.

To learn more, visit enCircleAll.org

