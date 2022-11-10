FBI: Roanoke bank robber is at large, armed and dangerous

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The FBI and Roanoke Police continue the search for a bank robber they believe robbed two banks in October. The Roanoke Resident Agency’s Safe Streets Task Force has joined the investigation.

The FBI says the robber should be considered armed and dangerous.

October 26, 2022, a Black male, armed with a gun, walked into the Truist Bank in the 2200 block of Melrose Avenue NW in Roanoke and demanded money from a teller, according to the FBI. The robber put the money into a light-blue drawstring bag and walked out of the bank.

At the time of the robbery, he wore a bright orange beanie, thin-framed glasses, a mask, a black bomber-style jacket over a dark-green hoodie, black shoes, and black, gray and white sweatpants with an “ECKO” logo.

Investigators believe the same person committed another robbery October 28 at the Truist Bank in the 100 block of McClanahan Street SW in Roanoke. The robber again demanded money from a teller and put the money in a purple bag before walking out.

During that robbery, the robber wore a tan/brownish toboggan/beanie, glasses, a mask, a black zippered jacket over a gray hoodie, gloves, black boots and gray sweatpants with distinguishing black/blue side “cargo pockets,” according to the FBI.

Anyone with information that might help identify the robber is asked to contact the FBI Richmond Field Office at (804) 261-1044 or send tips to tips.FBI.gov. Tips may also be directed to the Roanoke City Police Department by calling (540) 344-8500 or texting at 274637, beginning the text with “RoanokePD” followed by your tip information.

