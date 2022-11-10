FFE Team of the Week: E.C. Glass High School

Birthdays
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:23 PM EST
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Last week saw the fall of the final undefeated high school football team in the Roanoke Valley, when E.C. Glass beat LCA 26-14.

The victory also forced a three-way split of the Seminole district title between Glass, LCA, and Heritage.

Head Coach Jeff Woody says the Hilltoppers did exactly what they were expecting to.

“We didn’t expect it to be an upset when we won. We knew what we were going to do,” he says.

“It was us against the world,” adds Kenneth Smith, E.C. Glass junior DT. “We knew we were going to win. We had great preparation and great coaching. We came in there prepared ready to smack some mouth.”

Coach Woody says he wanted his team focused before the matchup.

“I wanted them to take a deep breath. If you’ve got nerves, that’s a good thing If they were nervous; that meant that they wanted to succeed. You got to get addicted to that nervous feeling,” he says.

LCA tied the game in the 3rd quarter with a 14-point punch, but Glass rebounded with 12 in the 4th.

“We executed on all levels, special teams offense, defense,” explains Maquwan Farmer, senior

E.C. Glass DT, H-Back. “We stayed together.”

“I think they underestimated us all together as a whole team,” notes Smith.

“Being a champion is this practice field, that weight room, that classroom, this society,” says Woody. “They’ve got to be a champion all the time.”

Enjoying the moment, but looking forward to what’s to come.

“After a big win I feel great,” Farmer says. “But now this playoffs I can’t think about that no more. It’s like a coach told us it’s 0-0.”

