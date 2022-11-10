Birthdays
Giles County installs five new flood sensors

These sensors will help to provide early notification and prepare the community before a flood event takes place.
By Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NARROWS, Va. (WDBJ) - Flooding is one of the biggest weather hazards for Giles County. To help with early notification and to prepare, the county has installed five new flood sensors.

One is located along Big Stoney Creek and the others are along the New River in Pearisburg, Narrows, Pembroke and Eggleston. The sensors require minimal maintenance and operate off solar power. Plus, there is a camera on each sensor that will take a still shot of the river once a day.

One of the five new flood sensors installed in Giles County.
One of the five new flood sensors installed in Giles County.(WDBJ7)

“So this is really going to be great from an emergency services standpoint. It’s going to give us early notification. Just where we are we are upstream from a neighborhood that floods frequently and we have several campgrounds along the river that floods a lot. This will just be very valuable to us to provide early notification and safety to those folks that are along the river… the whole community is more prepared for the flooding event prior to it happening.”

Jon Butler, Emergency Services Coordinator for Giles County

Another initiative that Giles County is implementing are flood markers. Seven markers are positioned in various parts of the county to give a visual for citizens to see the impact of the river at a certain height.

