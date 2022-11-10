Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Hometown Holiday Helpers: Blacksburg mom in need of double lung transplant for son

By Neesey Payne and Kimberly McBroom
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lori Hooper is a busy mom and school cafeteria worker. As she dishes up lunch for the students, Hooper is happy to tell you about her own pride and joy, her 16-year-old son, Christopher.

“He lights up my world. When he gets up in the morning, he has a big smile on his face. He just keeps me going,” Hooper.

Their lives aren’t easy. Hooper is a widow and Christopher suffers from many health problems.

“My journey started when he was a year old; his cirrhotic glands started swelling. We took him to a doctor. They did a biopsy and we found out he had juvenile rheumatoid arthritis, and sarcoidosis, a disease that can affect your lungs, and it has affected his,” Hooper explained.

Now Christopher is in desperate need of a double lung transplant.

“Until they do more testing and everything and get him on the transplant list, we are at a standstill right now,” Hooper said.

With so much on hold, we wanted to make the holidays brighter, with our gift of $700 as a 2022 Hometown Holiday Helper. Hooper said she’s excited and has her list ready to go.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Credit: Salem Police
Three officers injured, suspect at-large after shots fired call leads to chase in Salem
Your Vote Virginia
Some Virginia general election races decided; others await final tallies
Heather Johnson, 31, has been charged with arson following the investigation into three...
Roanoke woman charged with arson in Wednesday house fire
police lights
Man hospitalized with gunshot wound in Roanoke
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico

Latest News

Blacksburg Mom Needs Double Lung Transplant for Son
Blacksburg Mom Needs Double Lung Transplant for Son
River District Dollars
River District Association launches e-gift cards to support local businesses
Hidden Valley is working with multiple community partners for after school tutoring programs.
enCircle helps people maximize their independence
Raising awareness about new drugs hitting our area is among the most crucial of its missions
Prevention Council of Roanoke Marks 22 Years of Service