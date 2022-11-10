HopeTree Family Services unveils new temporary housing for displaced children

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The need for foster families in the Roanoke Valley is rising, as well as the demand for temporary placement housing.

For children who are displaced in the foster care system, finding a place to spend the night can be a challenge. HopeTree Family Services has renovated one of its campus cottages so kids can have a temporary safe house.

The organization’s president and CEO explained it’s a step in the right direction to addressing the ongoing issue.

“While we are excited about the opening of this house, we know there is so much more to do,” Jon Morris said.

Many children experience displacement and uncertainty while going through the foster care system.

“What is happening is our children are having to sleep in the offices of local Department of Social Services and so we know that this is not going to fix that problem; we need more foster homes,” Morris said. “What we wanted to provide is a space that would be very comfortable, that would be very inviting, that would have all the comforts of home.”

The newly-renovated cottage has eight beds, showers and a game room for kids while they’re waiting for placement.

The director of human and social services for the City of Roanoke explained how the home will have a positive impact on kids.

“I think the message that a child sometimes, the feelings that they may have, knowing that there’s nowhere to go other than an office. can just add to the trauma that they’re going through,” Steven Martin said. “We hope this helps begin the healing process.”

The demand for foster families is increasing, but the Department of Social Services has limited options for displaced children.

“In the city of Roanoke, we have more children in foster care now than any other community in the Commonwealth,” Martin said.

The HopeTree campus can now house up to 24 kids from Roanoke City and Roanoke County.

“We think it’s going to get a lot of use and that’s sad that it is going to get a lot of use,” Morris said. “But we’re excited it’s going to be open for that use.”

HopeTree will start housing children at the Titmus Cottage Friday.

