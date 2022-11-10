“I feel like I can breathe finally.” Restoration Housing saves family from experiencing homelessness

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Turning the keys to a new home and to a new opportunity. That’s what Restoration Housing helped one Roanoke Family experience this month.

“I feel like I can breathe finally,” said Passion Purdy, after years of feeling like she was holding her breath.

Purdy and her five brothers grew up in an abusive household. As teenagers, they were separated, each one sent to a different foster home.

“That’s what was really hard when you first get in foster care is just getting used to not being around family,” explained Purdy.

When Purdy turned 18, she started life on her own. At 19 she became the legal guardian for her younger brother, who is disabled. Then her grandfather moved in with her. The bills began stacking up.

“I was so behind on everything like I was on the verge of being homeless,” added Purdy. “I was on the verge of losing everything.”

Throughout her life, The Boys and Girls Club was Purdy’s safe place. The Southwest Virginia Boys and Girls Club CEO started looking for a way out for Purdy.

“I was devastated. There was nothing available,” said Davis. “The section 8 waitlist opened up right around that same time but with over 6,000 applicants we had no idea when they’ll hear back.”

They were about to give up hope, but Davis reached out to Restoration Housing, a non-profit that develops historic structures for families like the Purdys.

“And maintain them as affordable housing for families in Roanoke,” said Restoration Housing Executive Director Isabel Thornton.

Thornton says the non-profit offsets the cost through donations, grants, and partnerships. They partnered with the Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission and the City of Roanoke to develop the house Purdy lives in.

“If our rents reflect the actual cost of the project, the rents would be too high and would push people out of the neighborhood,” said Thornton.

November 1, Purdy and her family moved into their new home, a home they can live in together, without fear of going without.

“Just to have the shelter and somewhere for my family to be at. It was really a safe haven for me,” said Purdy. “It was really like a blessing to me like God is really watching out for me right now. Like thank you. Thank you so much.”

Click here if you would like to donate to Restoration Housing.

