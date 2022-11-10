Know before you go: Planning ahead of travel on the Blue Ridge Parkway

Birthdays
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The National Park Service is reminding visitors that as we head into the winter season, road maintenance and weather events can affect travel on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Officials remind visitors they should anticipate regularly changing conditions and urges them to plan ahead, making sure to be aware of alternate routes in case of closures.

“Parkway personnel are currently conducting winter maintenance activities, such as drainage cleaning, brush clearing, leaf litter removal, and hazardous tree work,” a spokesperson said in a press release Thursday. “One aspect of this work includes boom axe operations which help control vegetation growth along the parkway. Park staff use a large tractor with a long arm cutting head to help create safer sight distances and a clear right-of-way. This tractor must remain in the travel lanes during operation to properly perform its work while cutting the banks and road shoulders.”

When this work is underway, both lanes of the Parkway are closed to cars, bikes and hikers to ensure everyone’s safety.

Locations and planned dates for winter maintenance closures are available on the Parkway’s website with work scheduled through early spring. Affected sections close at approximately 8:00 a.m. each weekday and re-open daily by 4:00 p.m. The motor road will be open on the weekend, weather permitting.

In addition to planned maintenance closures, sections of the 469-mile parkway are often closed to motor vehicles in winter due to snow and ice on the roadway. However, given the length of the park, there can also be many days when some areas of the park may be open due to unseasonably warm temperatures. The most up to date road information can be found on the parkway’s Road and Facilities Closure Page, which provides daily status updates for each section of the Parkway from milepost 0 to 469.

